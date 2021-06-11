Putin calls Biden ‘career man,’ hopes there won’t be any impulse-based movements

NEW YORK, June 12. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is a career politician and there is hope that there will not be any impulse-based movements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC TV channel.

The Russian leader noted that Biden "is radically different from Trump because President Biden is a career man. He has spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics."

"That's a different kind of person, and it is my great hope that yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements, on behalf of the sitting U.S. president," Putin said.