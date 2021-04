MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to act as a mediator in resolution of the crisis between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

"Of course, considering our commonality in various formats - the CSTO and others - the president is always ready to play a mediating role in resolution of urgent problems that may spark between the member states. He demonstrated it repeatedly and efficiently," Peskov said.