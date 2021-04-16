Russia to suggest ten US diplomats leave Moscow — Lavrov

Russia will suggest ten US diplomats leave Moscow - Lavrov.
Russian Army to set up first military unit armed with strike robots
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected on Friday the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan at the 766th Production and Technological Enterprise in Nakhabino outside Moscow that develops and manufactures robotic vehicles of various designation
Western countries pushing Ukraine towards provocations, says Russia’s security chief
At a meeting on regional national security in Crimea held in Sevastopol on Wednesday, Russia’s security chief pointed out that while urging Moscow not to take measures for ensuring security on the border territory, the US-led West, "is pushing Ukraine towards provocations"
Minsk says NATO deploying reconnaissance centers near borders of Russia and Belarus
The Alliance's activities include setting up transportation centers and upgrading military infrastructure facilities, the chief of the Belarusian General Staff said
Putin to address Federal Assembly with annual message on April 21
The Kremlin spokesman preferred to keep quiet about the themes of the forthcoming address
Security chief warns Kiev may stage provocations to launch military actions against Crimea
With Washington’s backing, Ukraine has been voicing plans to establish control over Crimea’s soil by force ever more often, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said
Russia’s latest nuclear-powered sub proves its worth in Arctic ice, says Navy chief
The strategic nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir "fully justifies its designation and no damage was registered upon its surfacing," the Navy chief said
US will not participate in Donbass conflict but shift emphasis on Crimea, says expert
The deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries predicts that the United States will be building up different pressures on Donbass, but at the same time refrain from interference in a military conflict there, should it flare up
Production of Sputnik V vaccine launched in Serbia
Serbia has become the first country in Southern Europe to produce Sputnik V
Sanctions on Russia’s debt will not cause big problems - expert
US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose sanctions on Russia on April 15
Biden mispronounces Putin’s name in remarks on Russia
Also, when speaking about relations with Moscow, the US president nearly said "vaccination" instead of "escalation"
‘Hardly anything to rejoice about’: Moscow dismayed over Turkish drones in Donbass
Turkish exports to various countries are "a serious issue," Russia's deputy foreign minister said
Yuri Gagarin image lights up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa
The ceremony marked the 60th anniversary of the first space flight
Kremlin rebukes US over its obsession for sanctions against Russia
The principle of reciprocity remains the basic one for Moscow in selecting a response to the US’ sanctions, the Kremlin spokesman noted
Press review: Russia warns Erdogan not to embolden Kiev and restricts flights to Turkey
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 13
Diplomat warns US placing dollar and West’s payment systems in jeopardy
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out that Russia's gradual reduction of the dollar share in national and cross-border settlements is a "forced decision"
Kremlin vows tit-for-tat action against any new anti-Russian sanctions from Washington
The Kremlin spokesman also said that hypothetical US sanctions will not promote Putin-Biden meeting
US ambassador leaves Russian Foreign Ministry without comment
John Sullivan was summoned to the diplomatic agency over the new anti-Russian sanctions slapped by Washington
Biden signs order on introducing sanctions against Russia
These are the first anti-Russian restrictions under the administration of President Joe Biden
NATO concentrating over 40,000 troops near Russian border
The American troops are now redeploying from continental North America to Europe through the Atlantic, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said
Argentine president thanks Sputnik V for easily beating coronavirus
After 12 days of isolation medics said Alberto Fernandez had recovered
Russia can cope with possible disconnection from Western payment systems - expert
The use of Mir payments system abroad can be limited under the sanctions regime, he said
UK Foreign Office summons Russian ambassador
This is done over "deep concern at a pattern of malign activity, including cyber intrusions, interference in democratic processes, and the build-up of military forces near the Ukrainian border and in illegally-annexed Crimea"
Russia forced to take measures over NATO’s stepped-up Black Sea activity, says official
Under these conditions, Russia "is forced to take measures to ensure the security of its territory," but at the same time, "is interested in conducting negotiations on a political settlement of the situation," Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev added
Russian tech firm develops world’s first ‘diving’ patrol ship
It can be used for protection and as a rescue or research vessel, according to the developer
‘US policy is the polar opposite’: Diplomat fires back at Psaki’s ‘predictability’ remark
Over the past 10 years, the US has become the most unpredictable state, Maria Zakharova said
Biden considers phone call with Putin constructive, White House says
On Tuesday, Putin and Biden had the second phone call since Biden’s assumption of office as the US President
Russia calls on France, Germany to stop propaganda over Russian military exercises
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that Russian diplomats in Moscow and Vienna have been calling on partners not to distort reality and not to interpret Russia’s planned combat training events on the Russian territory as a display of aggressive intentions
US studying option of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 but it’s difficult issue, says Biden
At the same time, US President recalled that he had been "opposed to Nord Stream 2 for a long time"
Russian envoy blames US, NATO for escalation in Donbass
According to Alexander Lukashevich, Russia is seriously concerned by increased drills of NATO units near Ukraine
Russian Mi-35M helicopters highly estimated by Brazilian air force — Russian service
Brazil’s Air Forces have 12 Mi-35M helicopters
Russia building world's most powerful icebreaker fleet, says Putin
The President added that the vessel traffic along the Northern Sea Route can become year-round in coming years
Press review: How Biden’s sanctions impact Russia and what looms on Russia-Ukraine border
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 16
Poland declares three Russian diplomats personae non gratae - foreign ministry
According to the Polish Foreign Ministry, "the basis for this decision was the violation of the conditions of diplomatic status by the aforementioned persons," as well as alleged "actions aimed to harm the Republic of Poland"
Turkey’s Istanbul Canal bid may undermine Russia’s support of its regional allies — expert
The pundit believes that the construction of the waterway is a continuation of Ankara’s policy aimed at establishing itself as a regional center of power
Russia restricts air service with Turkey and suspends flights to Tanzania
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, air service with Tanzania and Turkey will be resumed as soon as the coronavirus situation in those countries stabilizes
Russia’s anti-hypersonic missile radar to enter combat duty in Arctic by July
Two more stations will enter service in the Arctic region by late 2021
Diplomat slams CNN for palming off TV clip of Ukrainian tanks as Russia ‘readying’ for war
This is just inappropriate, Maria Zakharova said
Press review: Why the Taliban backed out of talks and Russia wary of Biden’s summit bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 15
Russian fighter jet scrambled to escort US spy plane over Pacific Ocean
The plane has been prevented from violating the Russian border
