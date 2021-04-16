Putin discusses response to US sanctions with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin focused on measures in response to the latest round of US anti-Russian sanctions at a meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There was a conversation about measures in response to the US sanctions imposed on our country the day before," he said.

"The president also informed the participants in the meeting about his international telephone contacts held this week," the press secretary added.