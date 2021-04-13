Lavrov urges German defense minister to answer questions about Navalny affair

TEHRAN, April 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to provide explanations regarding the affair of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny in response to her statement it was desirable to get information about Russian troop movements near the border with Ukraine.

"If Frau Kramp-Karrenbauer is so much concerned about getting information on this or that score, I would like to see her reciprocate and persuade her government to share with us the information [regarding the Navalny affair] our German counterparts have been so painstakingly hiding from us," Lavrov told a news conference.

Lavrov believes that Kramp-Karrenbauer may play a leading role in clearing up the Navalny affair, because, as follows from Berlin’s claims, poisonous substances in his body were detected at a Bundeswehr clinic.

"Frau Kramp-Karrenbauer is precisely the one who is competent enough to shed light on the questions that we have legitimately and for a long time, but to little avail addressed to our German counterparts," Lavrov said.

On Sunday, the German defense minister tweeted a request addressed to Russia for explaining "which troops are moved where and to what end." Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov earlier said that no country should find troop movements inside Russia’s territory worrisome, because they were not a threat to anyone.