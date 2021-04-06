Kremlin doesn’t see signs of intent from Kiev to take control of its army in Donbass

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin can't see any signs of intent from Kiev to drop "bellicose rhetoric" and take control of Ukrainian army units along the contact line in Donbass, Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"So far, we can't see signs indicating that the Ukrainian side wants to somewhat calm down, drop bellicose rhetoric hidden behind the talk about some imaginary threat and take control of its army units that are deployed directly along the contact line [in Donbass] and that often become a source of provocations," he said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, during a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin "clearly worded" Moscow’s concerns over the situation in Ukraine. "Other capitals have also been informed about our concerns. Indeed, the situation leaves much to be desired," Peskov added.

The Kremlin is hopeful that nothing will incite the Ukrainian army to launch hostilities against its own people, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.