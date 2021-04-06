Putin to deliver state-of-the-nation address of ‘the new time’ - upper house speaker

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state-of-the-nation address will formulate a new coordinate system and the implementation of tasks outlined there should begin soon, Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Putin would deliver his annual address to the parliament, the Federal Assembly, on April 21. He told TASS that the event would be held in person, while its details were being worked out.

"This will be such a message of "the new time," I would say, formulating a new coordinate system. Meanwhile, I’m sure that as always, it will analyze major current tasks, highlight key points and give direct orders," Matviyenko said.

"Everyone understands that some of them require quick start of implementation as well as the adjustment of legislators’ work plans. So, we decided to convene the chamber’s Council the next day, on April 22. And on April 23 we will hold a plenary session," she said.

According to Matviyenko, the president’s address is a crucial political and public event. "In the current uneasy situation in the world, which poses many challenges, including for Russia, it will definitely have special importance," she noted.