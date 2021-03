ROME, March 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov has been invited to the republic’s Foreign Ministry after a staff member of the Russian diplomatic mission in Rome was detained in connection with the espionage case, the ministry stated on Wednesday.

"The ministry’s Secretary-General Elisabetta Belloni has summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Razov at the instruction of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio," according to the statement.