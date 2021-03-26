Putin orders to continue expeditions in the Arctic to ensure Russia’s military security

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 26. /TASS/. Integrated drills in the Arctic have demonstrated the Russian navy’s capability to operate in rough northern latitudes, these expeditions should be continued, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday after listening to a videoconference report by Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov about the integrated Arctic expedition dubbed Umka 2021.

Three Russian nuclear subs surface from under Arctic ice for first time, says Navy chief

"The conducted integration of training, combat and scientific research, all these events, showed the capability and readiness of the Russian navy to act in act in rough northern latitudes," the leader stressed.

"[I order] to continue conducting Arctic expeditions as well as researching and exploring of the Extreme North to ensure military security of Russia," the commander-in-chief stressed.