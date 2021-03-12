US plans major smear campaign against Russian anti-Covid products, Kremlin source says

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The US and its allies plan a large-scale information campaign on discrediting Russian anti-Covid products amid rising demand for the Sputnik V vaccine, a high-level Kremlin source told TASS Friday.

"According to our intelligence agencies, the US and its allies plan to deploy a large-scale informational campaign, aimed at forming biased attitude to our scientific developments in coronavirus infections spread countering amid growing demand for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine across the world, including in European countries," the source said.

US actions aimed to discredit Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine are an attempt to diminish the contribution of Russian science to the global fight against COVID-19, the source said.

"Such actions of the US and its allies demonstrate their attempts to diminish the contribution of Russian science to the global fight against the spread of COVID-19, to undermine the trust of the international community in our research developments and hinder their certification by the World Health Organization, as well as to lower foreign demand for the Sputnik V vaccine, which is ranked second on the number of countries that approved it," the source said.