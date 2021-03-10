Kremlin denies Putin met with France’s ex-Prime Minister Francois Fillon March 3

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied that President Vladimir Putin received France’s former Prime Minister, Francois Fillon, in the Kremlin on March 3.

"I can refute this. Your colleagues’ information is not true," Peskov told the media.

The Kremlin official refused to name the person Putin had met with, because "it was the president’s private meeting." On all previous occasions Peskov kept quiet about Putin’s foreign guest, "because it was a private rendezvous."

On Tuesday, the daily Kommersant said that according to its sources Fillon visited Putin in the evening of March 3.

On March 4, at a meeting with participants in the national campaign of mutual assistance We Are Together Putin said that a foreign acquaintance of his was very surprised to see lively Moscow, which was a stark contrast to the empty and deserted streets of major European cities during the pandemic. Putin said that late Wednesday evening he received "one of his acquaintances in the Kremlin."

"He is a foreigner and lives at home [abroad]. He visited Russia on business," Putin said.