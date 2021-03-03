Kremlin slams US allegations of Navalny’s poisoning as 'outrageous'

According to Peskov, "the Berlin patient’s case was cited as a reason for these restrictions [sanctions slapped on Russian individuals and companies by Washington on Tuesday - TASS]."

"Our American colleagues claim that most likely there was a poisoning incident and the FSB [Russia’s Federal Security Service] was behind it. This is outrageous," Peskov emphasized. "If our American colleagues have specific evidence, it appears that they should share it with us for the sake of establishing the circumstances of the incident," he added.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, if the US and the EU "are consciously hiding the evidence they have, it means that they are either keeping back the truth about the Berlin story or are deliberately bogging down efforts to find out the truth." "Both options are unacceptable," Peskov noted. "All in all, we do regret that our opponents employ such methods, which are absolutely destructive for bilateral relations," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

On Tuesday, Washington introduced a new round of sanctions over the Navalny case against seven Russian officials and a number of enterprises and institutions. The European Union also introduced new restrictions over the situation around Navalny.