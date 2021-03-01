Moscow says will react to new EU sanctions

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Moscow will react to new personal EU sanctions over the situation around Alexey Navalny, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on Monday.

"There will be a reaction from us," he said, answering a corresponding question.

The decision of the EU to approve sanctions over blogger Alexey Navalny’s case did not come as a surprise to Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on Monday, adding that this decision ruins the relations between Russia and the EU.

"It is not a surprise to us. The EU continues to follow a completely unlawful path that ends with an impasse, has a destructive effect on bilateral relations and in no way corresponds to the interests of European states themselves," he said.