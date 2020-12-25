Moscow baffled by Israel’s oversensitive reaction to Russian envoy’s interview

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The remarks of Russian Ambassador in Tel Aviv Anatoly Viktorov in an interview with The Jerusalem Post are perfectly in line with Russia’s well-known position on Middle Eastern issues, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in a statement Friday.

"We are confused by the overly sensitive reaction to the issues touched upon in the interview of our ambassadors to Israel. The position presented in it has been repeatedly communicated to Israeli colleagues on various levels. All statements by the Russian ambassador quoted in the publication are in line with Russia’s well-known position on the Middle East," she underlined.

The diplomat highlighted the fact that Moscow views normalization of ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors as an opportunity to set up new channels of civilized conversation based on international law and is coming from the premise that confrontation and refusal to engage in constructive dialogue only further complicate the efforts to look for compromises to achieve settlement of the Israeli-Arab conflict.