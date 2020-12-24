Trump administration harms relations with Russia accusing it of cyberattacks — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Trump administration only harms bilateral relations with Russia by making statements about Moscow’s involvement in cyberattacks, preventing new White House occupant Joe Biden from establishing cooperation with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

"One cannot rule out, however, that the real purpose of new accusations against us is an attempt to prevent [US] President-elect Joe Biden from establishing cooperation with Moscow, including on international information security issues. We are convinced that this scenario meets neither Russian nor American national interests," she stressed.

As an example, Zakharova cited a statement made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who earlier accused Russia of involvement in a cyberattack on government agencies in Washington. "Michael Pompeo’s speech did not add anything new to the traditional array of accusations of cyberattacks. Unfounded accusations against Russia are heard from across the pond all the time. In that speech, unsubstantiated accusations of Russia's irresponsible behavior in cyberspace could be heard once again," the diplomat noted.

Moscow reaffirms its willingness to conduct a pragmatic and constructive dialogue on international information security issues with any US president, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed. "For our part, we are ready for a constructive, professional and pragmatic dialogue on international informational security issues with any leader of the United States of America," she noted.

The Office of the US Director of National Intelligence, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a joint statement last week that they had become aware of an attack on the federal government’s computer networks. On December 18, Pompeo claimed that Russia was involved in it. Meanwhile, Trump said a day later that the media had exaggerated the scale of the incident. He disagreed with suggestions that a group of hackers working for Moscow could be behind the cyberattack and admitted that China could be complicit.

Destructive nature of sanctions