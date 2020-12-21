New spiral of US sanctions gives additional impetus for work, Rostec says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Rostec State Corporation has branded its inclusion in the US sanctions list as another spiral of unfriendly steps, which will become an additional impetus to work.

"We have already forgotten what it means to live without sanctions. So, there is nothing new here. This is another spiral of unfriendly steps and an additional impetus for us to work even better," the state corporation, which promotes the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products, said.

The United States Department of Commerce published on Monday a list of Russian and Chinese companies and enterprises, which Washington suspects of cooperating with the two countries’ military.

The entities on this list will not be able to purchase a number of US goods and technologies. A total of 58 Chinese and 45 Russian entities have been put on this list. Among them are the Admiralty Shipyard (part of JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation), the United Aircraft Corporation, the Federal State Budgetary Enterprise Special Flight Unit Rossiya of the Administration of the President of Russia, the Irkut Corporation, Oboronprom, Rostec, Russian Helicopters, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, Tupolev JSC, JSC Rocket and Space Center - Progress and institutes of the Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation.