Constitutional reform to upgrade Belarusian political structure, Russia hopes

"Right now, a wide-scale work on constitutional reform is underway in Belarus. We hope that it will lead to modernization of the country’s political structure and will become a basis for nationwide accord," he said, adding that this is important both for Belarus and the Union State.

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russia expects the ongoing constitutional reform in Belarus to modernize the republic’s political structure and to become a basis for a national accord, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview for TASS.

The high-ranking diplomat underscored that whatever happens in the republic, is the sovereign state’s internal affair.

"We are interested in prompt stabilization of the situation in the country and we are certain that the Belarusian people will find the way out. It is important that no one meddles, interferes in its internal affairs, strangles it with sanctions, escalates the situation, pits the power and the society against each other, imposes international mediation or other kind of cooperation," he added.

Amid the protests that engulfed Belarus in the wake of August 9 presidential elections, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that a constitutional reform is required, adding that he is ready to relegate a part of his powers to other levels of power. The Belarusian opposition refused to discuss the constitution with the authorities, insisting on repeat presidential elections.