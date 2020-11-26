Russia expects situation in Belarus to normalize soon

MINSK, November 26. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the situation in Belarus will normalize soon and the initiative on the Constitutional reform will facilitate this process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a board meeting of the foreign ministries of both countries on Thursday.

"First of all, I would like to thank our Belarusian hosts for the traditional Belarusian hospitality and our splendidly organized session. Such meetings we hold annually help coordinate positions on essential issues of the international agenda in line with the program of agreed actions in the sphere of foreign policy and the Union State. We are always ready to be in Minsk, which was one of the calmest cities in the post-Soviet space," Lavrov pointed out.

"Of course, we are concerned over the current situation in Belarus and hope that it will finally come to normal soon, particularly thanks to the initiative by the president of Belarus on the Constitutional reform and modernization of the political system," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"We denounce the attempts of interference in the internal affairs of Belarus and the attempts of fueling confrontational activity from the outside and imposing unilateral mediation services," Lavrov stressed.

Mass protests have been taking place in Belarus for over three months since the republic’s presidential elections were held on August 9.

According to the final data of the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who was considered as his key rival garnered 10.12% of the vote. However, she did not recognize the outcome of the polls and initiated setting up the Belarusian Opposition Coordination Council, which declared measures to provide for power transfer as its main goal.

The opposition urges to continue protests in the republic while the authorities are demanding that illegal actions be stopped.