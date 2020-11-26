Belarus ready to overcome modern problems together with Russia, Lukashenko says

MINSK, November 26. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to overcome problems existing in the modern world together with Russia, including the coronavirus pandemic and the US ambitions for "the ultimate world domination," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Thursday.

The Belarusian leader met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Minsk.

"There are many challenges in the modern world, you are aware of them. And you should know that we are always ready to go through this together with Russia, if Russia wants to, overcoming these problems - beginning with the pandemic and ending with various ambitions, above all, by the US, for the ultimate world domination," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president emphasized that Minsk has "never welcomed and won’t welcome" this ultimate domination.