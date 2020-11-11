US instructors train IS terrorists for illegal groups in Syria — coordination headquarters

DAMASCUS, November 11. /TASS/. US instructors are training some 30 terrorists of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) at the Al-Hawl refugee camp for reinforcing the ranks of illegal armed groups, Head of the Russian-Syrian interdepartmental coordination headquarters for the return of refugees Mikhail Mizintsev said on Wednesday.

"Since August until September this year, a group of up to 30 people was formed out of captive IS terrorists kept at Al-Hawl," Mizintsev told the opening ceremony of the international conference on the return of refugees to Syria.

Under the guidance of US instructors, these selected persons undergo a two-month special training course, the general said. "Those who derive benefit from this situation, should better know the wisdom of an Arab proverb: 'Sow the wind and reap the whirlwind'," he stressed.