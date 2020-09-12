Russia calls on Apple Inc. not to indulge Ukraine in regard to Russian apps

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Moscow has called on Apple Inc. not to follow Kiev’s orders that the apps of Russian media should be removed from AppStore, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

"We call on Apple not to pander to the Ukrainian authorities and not to take any action that could actually transform the US IT corporation into an accomplice to Kiev’s crimes against freedom of speech," says the statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s site.