Russian delegation to UN General Assembly to focus on arms control issues — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian delegation to the 75th session of the United Nations’ General Assembly will focus on promoting the country’s main priorities, including strengthening of the arms control architecture, prevention of the militarization of space and the search of solutions to various conflicts, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"The efforts of the Russian delegation during the [75th] session will focus on promotion of the main priorities of our county, including searching for political and diplomatic solutions to conflicts, strengthening of arms control architecture, disarmament, non-proliferation, prevention of militarization of space and development of universal rules of conduct in the informational space," she said.

The diplomat recalled that the 75th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 15 in New York. She noted that the coronavirus pandemic introduced changes to the initial schedule of the session, adding that the majority of its nearest events will take place in a remote mode.

"This includes the high level week that will take place between September 22 and 29. However, we expect that such changes will have no effect on the status and importance of the upcoming discussions," Zakharova underscored.

She added that Russia will pay special attention to emphasizing the unacceptability of distortion of history within the context of the 75th anniversary of the Victory. "As a UN founding state and a permanent member of its Security Council, Russia will continue to facilitate the strengthening of the UN’s authority as a universal and unchallenged venue to find collective responses to the challenges and threats of today. We are ready for the relevant work with everyone who puts principles of mutually beneficial cooperation and collective good above fleeting conjunctural interests," the diplomat said.

The spokeswoman underscored that Russia believes that the 75th session’s efforts must focus on strengthening of the central coordination role of the UN in the global policy and on cementing the course towards establishment of a multipolar world order, based on fundamental international legal norms, embedded in the UN Charter.