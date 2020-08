Diplomat reveals reason behind US accusations of Russian activity in Arctic

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to establish an inter-agency commission of the Russian Security Council on securing Russian interests in the Arctic. The document was published on the official legal information website Tuesday.

The order also appoints the commission’s membership; the commission will be led by Dmitry Medvedev, who currently serves as the Deputy Chairman of the Council.