Diplomat reveals reason behind US accusations of Russian activity in Arctic

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Washington’s allegations that Russia is pursuing military activities in the Arctic are caused by US policy to deter Moscow, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov during an online Primakov Readings session entitled The USA in the Crises Swirl: Strategic Consequences on Thursday.

The diplomat pointed out though that there are numerous examples of constructive Russian-American interaction within the framework of the Arctic Council and expressed hope that the Arctic remains an "oasis of mutual understanding and practical interaction."

Additionally, the official mentioned that the Arctic issues will not be discussed at the BRICS summit scheduled for the fall.