Putin, European Council head agree to further dialogue on Belarus after EU summit

BRUSSELS, August 18. /TASS/. Chairman of the European Council Charles Michel and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to continue phone consultations on Belarus after the emergency EU summit, scheduled for August 19, a source in the European Council told journalists Tuesday.

"The European Council chairman and the Russian President agreed to continue contacts [on Belarus] after the European Council meeting [on August 19]," he said.

The source also disclosed that the phone conversation between Michel and Putin lasted for about 30 minutes, and that the sides discussed options to facilitate a dialogue between Minsk and the opposition, including with the OSCE mediation.