Russia’s UN envoy urges UN Security Council to avoid confrontation on Iranian issue

UNITED NATIONS, August 15. /TASS/. Russia urges its partners in the UN Security Council to avoid further escalation of confrontation over the Iranian issue, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said in a statement.

"On August 14 the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin suggested convening an online meeting of the heads of state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, with the participation of the heads of Germany and Iran, as soon as possible, in order to outline steps that can prevent confrontation or a spike in tensions in the UN Security Council," the Russian diplomat said.

"We call on our partners to carefully consider this proposal. Otherwise, we could see the further escalation of tension and an increased risk of conflict. This must be avoided," he continued.

"Russia is ready to work constructively with all parties interested in taking the situation back from the dangerous brink," Nebenzya added.

"We strongly believe that there is an alternative to threats and blackmail, confrontation and coercion," he said. "The mutually acceptable solution lies in the field of multilateral actions that take into account legitimate security concerns of all regional players."

On Friday, the US draft resolution on extending the arms embargo against Iran failed to get the required number of votes at the UN Security Council and was rejected. The majority of Security Council’s members abstained, while Russia and China voted against. Only the United States and the Dominican Republic supported the resolution.

Under the Iran nuclear deal, the restrictions on selling armaments to Iran expire on October 18. US officials have numerously stated that they will seek the embargo’s extension, despite the US pullout from the Iran nuclear deal.