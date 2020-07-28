{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
UK Embassy in Moscow receives protest note from Foreign Ministry over LGBT flag display

The diplomatic mission raised the rainbow flag in late June
A British national flag and an LGBT pride flag over the entrance to the British Embassy in Moscow Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The UK Embassy in Moscow received a protest note from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the LGBT pride flag displayed on the embassy building in late June, a diplomatic source told TASS.

US rainbow flag stunt: Kremlin warns LGBT propaganda aimed at minors outlawed in Russia

Earlier, State Duma lawmaker Vasily Piskarev said that protest notes over displayed pride flags were sent to embassies of the UK, the US and Canada.

The UK Embassy in Moscow displayed the LGBT flag in late June. Before that, the US mission also raised the flag, recalling that the flag was created by US artist and activist Gilbert Baker and was first raised as a symbol of hope and diversity on June 25, 1978, during the 1978 Gay Freedom Parade in San Francisco.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in this regard that violation of the law banning gay propaganda among minors is unacceptable.

Russia to restore air service with wider list of countries shortly — Foreign Ministry
Russia will restore air service with the UK, Turkey and Tanzania starting from August 1
40 ships to enter service with Russian Navy this year, Putin says
The president also noted that several days ago six new vessels of the far maritime zone had been laid down at three leading Russian shipyards
No seasonal restrictions to impede completion of Nord Stream 2, says project operator
On Saturday, the German Die Welt newspaper reported that no construction work was under way at the bottom of the Baltic Sea near Bornholm Island due to cod spawning
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Criminal case launched into terror attack attempt in Moscow park on July 26
The investigation is currently establishing contacts of the terrorist, according to a TASS source
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub to enter state trials in August
In case of their successful completion, the submarine is due to be delivered to the Navy before the end of 2020
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Russia to resume international flights starting August 1
Flights will be performed from airports of Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don
Russian medical center files bid for WHO tender for coronavirus vaccine
The deliveries of the inactivated whole-virion vaccine to the international market will be possible only after Russia fully meets its needs for preventive preparations against COVID-19, Center Head Aidar Ishmukhametov said
Hainan boosting cooperation with European countries
The Hainan leadership pays close attention to both attracting foreign investors and the development of foreign markets by the national business
About 300,000 foreigners obtained Russian citizenship this year
According to the head of the Russian Interior Ministry's department on migration, this situation is caused by the changes in the legislation that occurred during this year
Putin always keeps his word, France’s ex-President Sarkozy says
According to Sarkozy, "it is very important and very difficult to win Putin’s trust, but, as soon as this happens, he becomes a different interlocutor"
Hainan's new economic district to offer consulting services to investors
In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province
Hainan to offer temporary residence permit to highly qualified personnel
Steven Seagal eyes Far East homestead program in Russia’s Buryatia
He arrived in Buryatia on July 21, intending to visit Lake Baikal
Long-term agreements with Russia, China part of Iran’s balanced policy - diplomat
Iran has a longstanding policy of maintaining balanced, friendly relations with all Eurasian and East/South Asian powers, he said
Deputy chief of Russian Security Council dismisses G8 as ‘obsolete platform’
According to the ex-PM, the world has changed a lot and nothing can be discussed without having China or India at the table
Lenin's Mausoleum marks 95th anniversary
According to the Kremlin commandant, around 450,000 people visit the mausoleum every year
Putin boards motorboat to inspect parade line of warships on Kronstadt raid
Later the president will watch the Main Naval Parade in the Neva River
China allocates $ 46 mln to Hainan from state environmental fund
According to the Chinese government's plan, the funding will contribute to the creation of an oceanic eco-culture on the tropical island
US intensifies pressure on European contractors of Nord Stream 2, says paper
The US representatives "signaled that they want to prevent completion of the gas pipeline construction, the German Die Welt paper wrote
Russia may start coronavirus vaccine production before year ends, says senate speaker
To date, 795,038 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580,330 patients having recovered from the disease
Vaccination against COVID-19 to be optional in Russia
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said people show huge interest in the vaccine
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Over 5,700 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in the past day
According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in the past five days was estimated at nearly 0.7%
Main Naval Parade held in Russia’s Kronshtadt
The festive events on occasion of Russia’s Navy Day featured vessels of the Northern, Baltic, Black Sea, Pacific Fleets and Caspian flotilla
Crimean Shipyard floats out advanced cruise missile corvette
The launch ceremony was attended by Crimean Head Sergei Aksyonov
Russia-China relations reach unprecedented heights, Putin says
The United Russia party and the Communist Party of China share their experience in legislative activities and party-building, and work on mutually beneficial cooperation projects in various areas, he pointed out
Chechnya’s Kadyrov announces sanctions against Pompeo
Chechnya's head expressed his outrage at the recent sanctions imposed against his family members
Putin, Erdogan discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Both sides said they are interested in settling the conflict situation only by peaceful means
Latest electronic warfare system to arrive for troops in Eastern Siberia by year-end
The Palantin electronic warfare system also features the advanced technology of decision-making
Putin thanks organizers and participants in Naval Parade on Russia’s Navy Day
He recalled how the idea of marking Russia’s Navy Day had emerged
Hainan, major China's port set up international container route
Yangpu plays a key role in the development of China's transportation network
Donbass republics receive order to observe silence ahead of new ceasefire
All militia members are banned from using any types of weapons, including small arms, since 00:01 on July 27
Volunteers participating in Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine trials develop antibodies
Another 20 volunteers taking part in trials of a coronavirus vaccine will be discharged from Moscow's Burdenko Main Military Clinic Hospital on July 20
Press review: US keeps threatening Nord Stream 2 and how a Biden win would impact Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 27th
Press review: US-China diplomatic feud to heat up and Russia, NATO flex Arctic muscles
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 24
Hainan's Sanya to allocate $ 2.21 mln to hi-tech companies
In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province
US COVID-19 unemployment payments were too large, White House says
In late March, US President Donald Trump signed a bill on economy stimulation measures worth over $2 billion
Russia and China likely to build joint Moon base - Roscosmos chief
Dmitry Rogozin stressed that he has a lot of respect for his Chinese colleagues
Gazprom Export in touch with partners on gas pipeline accident
About 200 meters of the gas pipeline were damaged on Monday morning on the border between Bulgaria and Greece
Russia to have anti-COVID vaccine enough for mass vaccination in early 2021
According to the Russian Academy of Sciences' president, it is necessary to monitor the vaccine-induced antibodies for at least six months
Putin, Zelensky hail extra measures to control ceasefire in Donbass
The telephone call was initiated by the Ukrainian side
Russia to forge ties with China for the sake of global peace, stability
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that "not only do the tensions provoked by Washington in relations with Beijing do harm to the United States and China, but also they seriously complicate the international situation in general"
Russia’s state arms seller demonstrates heavy flamethrower to foreign customers
The hardware is not produced anywhere else except Russia
US P-8A Poseidon aircraft intercepted by Russian Su-27 fighter jet over Black Sea
This is not the first such incident over the past week
Putin discusses state armaments program and defense budget with defense minister
Sergei Shoigu suggested issues of the defense budget for the next year be discussed, as well as prospects of the implementation of the program for the modernization of the defense sector
Erdogan, Putin discuss situation in Syria and Libya
The conversation was initiated by the Turkish side
Denmark denies reports about halting Nord Stream 2 construction due to cod spawning
Pipes had already been laid through the fisheries restriction zone by the time the cod spawning season began, the head of media relations at the Danish Energy Agency explained
US ignores its allies’ interests attempting to stop Nord Stream 2, says Bundestag official
The politician is not sure that Germany will manage to settle disputes with Washington during its EU Presidency that started on July 1
Russian government approves ratification of EAEU-Serbia free trade zone agreement
Serbia signed the agreement on creation of a duty-free trade zone with the EAEU in October 2019
