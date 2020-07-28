UK Embassy in Moscow receives protest note from Foreign Ministry over LGBT flag display

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The UK Embassy in Moscow received a protest note from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the LGBT pride flag displayed on the embassy building in late June, a diplomatic source told TASS.

Earlier, State Duma lawmaker Vasily Piskarev said that protest notes over displayed pride flags were sent to embassies of the UK, the US and Canada.

The UK Embassy in Moscow displayed the LGBT flag in late June. Before that, the US mission also raised the flag, recalling that the flag was created by US artist and activist Gilbert Baker and was first raised as a symbol of hope and diversity on June 25, 1978, during the 1978 Gay Freedom Parade in San Francisco.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in this regard that violation of the law banning gay propaganda among minors is unacceptable.