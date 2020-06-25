US rainbow flag stunt: Kremlin warns LGBT propaganda aimed at minors outlawed in Russia

MOSCOW, June 25./TASS/. Violating legislation that prohibits the promotion of homosexuality among minors is unacceptable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday commenting on the US Embassy in Moscow flying a rainbow flag.

"We don’t see the building of the US Embassy from the Kremlin. But our Foreign Ministry definitely does," Peskov said answering a question on whether the Kremlin had noticed the breach of Russian laws. "In any case, the propaganda of untraditional sexual minorities [among youngsters] is prohibited by law in our country," Peskov stressed.

US Embassy sources told TASS that the rainbow flag had been designed by US painter and activist Gilbert Baker, and for the first time was raised during the Gay Freedom Parade on June 25, 1978 in San Francisco as a symbol of hope and diversity. They also said that June is Pride Month, when Americans celebrate, "that everyone deserves to live a life free from hatred, prejudice and persecution."