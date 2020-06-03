Moscow denies charges of complicity in protests in US, says ambassador in Washington

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Moscow denies the charges of alleged intervention in the United States’ internal affairs and of complicity in mass protests in that country, Russia’s ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said in the 60 Minutes program on Russia’s Rossiya-1 federal television channel.

"Even in this situation, where the country has encountered such serious problems, some are trying to find a Russian connection and accuse Russia of intervention in the United States’ internal affairs. Allegedly we instigate what is happening here," he said.

US media, he remarked, keeps claiming Russia is behind the scenes and pulls the strings.

"This is utterly wrong. Everything that is happening in the United States is a result of the policy that has been conducted in the US in the field of inter-ethnic and inter-racial relations. It is an explosion of the contradictions that have been simmering for a very long time," he said.

The coronavirus pandemic and economic problems have merely added to the tensions. "In the country there are 40 million jobless, who are tired of the lockdown. The negative emotions are overflowing and spilling onto the streets," he said.