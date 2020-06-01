Trump shares ideas to hold G7 summit with Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about his idea to hold the upcoming G7 summit and potentially invite leaders of Russia, Australia, India and South Korea to attend it. This topic was discussed during a phone call between the two presidents on Monday held at the US initiative, the Kremlin press service reports.

"Donald Trump informed Vladimir Putin about his idea to hold the G7 summit with possible participation of leaders of Russia, Australia, India and South Korea," the Russian leader’s press service noted.

The leaders highlighted the importance of boosting the Russian-American dialogue on strategic stability and confidence-building measures in the military sphere, the Kremlin specified. "It was agreed to keep up contacts on various levels," the statement reads.

"Among other topics, Putin and Trump touched upon the energy sphere, space cooperation and fighting coronavirus. The presidents exchanged opinions on measures taken in the two countries to counter the spread of the virus. Putin extended gratitude to Trump for US ventilators transported to Russia.

"The Russian president congratulated Donald Trump on the successful launch of Crew Dragon spacecraft on May 30 that carried US astronauts to the International Space Station," the statement reads. "Mutual commitment to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in space was confirmed."

The conversation also reviewed the situation on the global oil market, taking the OPEC+ agreement into account. The sides confirmed that this multilateral agreement reached with the active support of the Russian and US presidents is gradually reviving oil demand and stabilizing prices. "The status of affairs on the global oil market was reviewed in the context of implementation of the OPEC+ agreement. It was stated that this multilateral agreement reached with the proactive support of presidents of Russia and the US leads to the gradual recovery of the oil demand and prices stabilization," the Kremlin’s press service says.

According to arrangements reached in April 2020, OPEC+ countries will reduce oil production by 9.7 mln barrels per day in May-June and by 7.7 mln barrels daily from July until the end of December 2020. The OPEC+ agreement is effective until the end of April 2022.

Overall, the Kremlin said the phone call was "constructive, business-like and substantial."