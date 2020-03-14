Russia sets up council coordinating anti-coronavirus efforts - PM

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Russia has established a council coordinating anti-coronavirus efforts across the country, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Saturday.

"We have decided to set up a council to coordinate anti-coronavirus efforts. It is to bring together the task force established [to prevent and handle the new coronavirus outbreak] and respectively, the commission for the stable economic situation in the country. It will also bring together regional governors and all the persons concerned so that we can coordinate our efforts amid this situation," the prime minister said at the strategic session of the new coordination board.

Russian citizens should receive absolutely complete and reliable information about the novel coronavirus and preventive measures, Mikhail Mishustin said.

"People should obtain maximum full and reliable information about the situation and precautionary measures. Both the Health Ministry and Rospotrebnadzor [the Russian consumer safety watchdog] have done a lot. Now this information is on websites, but it should be published more actively," Mishustin said.