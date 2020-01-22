Chechnya's head hopes that new Russian government will closely cooperate with regions

Main task of new cabinet of ministers is to improve well-being of citizens — Putin

GROZNY, January 22. /TASS/. Chechnya's head Ramzan Kadyrov has said he hopes that the new Russian government will achieve the goals set by President Vladimir Putin in close cooperation with regions.

"It is known that the government has colossal tasks outlined in Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram account. "I am confident that they will be fulfilled with close cooperation with regions. Today, every official, no matter his position, should work three times as hard," he added.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed the new cabinet of ministers, headed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. In accordance with the decrees signed by the president, the cabinet will include 31 people, including the prime ministers and his deputies.