Main task of new cabinet of ministers is to improve well-being of citizens — Putin

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The most important task for Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's government is to improve the well-being of Russian citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the newly-appointed cabinet of ministers.

"Here, of course, the main task is to improve the well-being of our citizens and to strengthen the statehood and positions of our country in the world," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that "these aims are absolutely attainable." Putin also wished success to the new ministers and expressed confidence that they will do everything in their powers to fulfill the assigned tasks.

On January 15, the Russian government resigned after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed making amendments to the Russian Constitution in his Address to the Federal Assembly. On the next day, the Russian State Duma put forward the candidacy of the Federal Tax Service head Mikhail Mishustin for the position of the prime minister. On Tuesday, Putin has appointed the new cabinet of ministers.

