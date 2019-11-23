Lavrov and Chinese foreign minister discuss world trade in Nagoya

NAGOYA, November 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Japan's Nagoya.

At the meeting, Lavrov noted close cooperation with China and other BRICS countries on "very serious and uneasy issues pertaining to the condition of the global trade system." Wang stressed "high level of cooperation in all spheres."

"We need to accordingly plan our contacts at the highest level for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Second World War," Lavrov said.

Japan presides in G20 this year. The G20 summit was held in Osaka on June 28-29, and the Foreign Ministers' Meeting is held in Nagoya on November 22-23.