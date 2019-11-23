Lavrov plans to meet with Sullivan in Nagoya — Russian delegation

NAGOYA, November 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to meet with US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan on the sidelines of the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Japan, the Russian delegation told reporters on Saturday.

"On Lavrov's schedule is a meeting with Sullivan on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Japan," the delegation said.

The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations earlier supported Sullivan's candidacy for the position of the US Ambassador to Russia.