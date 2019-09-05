Cooperation between Russia, China to benefit both sides — Lavrov

Chinese tourists expected to spend over $1 bln in Russia in 2019 — experts

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Sino-Russian cooperation in the public and private sectors is mutually beneficial by nature, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Izvestiya multimedia information center.

Relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented strategic level, the foreign minister said. "They are relations of multi-faceted partnership and strategic interaction. Their mutually beneficial level is not merely enshrined in numerous agreements and other papers but is consistently implemented in practice," Lavrov noted.

"It seems to me that our enterprises, individuals, corporations and private entities participating in cooperation with China obviously benefit from that, just as Chinese participants in relevant processes gain benefits," Lavrov said.

Russia always supports expanding relations between sovereign states on a mutually beneficial basis, he added.