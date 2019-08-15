Russia, North Korea exchange congratulations on Korean liberation anniversary

TOKYO, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the anniversary of the Korean liberation, celebrated on the same day when Japan surrendered in World War II, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

"Both nations treasure the memory of feats of Red Army servicemen and Korean patriots, who were fighting side by side to liberate Korea from the colonial yoke," the Russian leader’s telegram says. Putin also affirmed that implementation of agreements reached at the summit in Vladivostok in April would foster stronger cooperation in the future and ensure stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim Jong-un responded, sending an anniversary telegram to Putin, which emphasized the bravery of the two nations that fought their common foe - Japan - in the World War II times. According to him, "the relations of the two countries are now developing in a number of spheres, including politics, economy and culture."

On August 15, 1945, Japanese Emperor Hirohito delivered a radio address for his subjects, announcing that the country could no longer continue the war and was forced to accept the conditions of the Potsdam Declaration. The formal surrender occurred on September 2 onboard the USS Missouri battleship in the Tokyo Bay. September 2 is officially considered the day when World War II ended.