Putin congratulates Maduro on Venezuela Independence day

CARACAS, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on the Venezuelan Independence day, the AVN news agency reported on Friday.

"We will continue the work to develop our friendly and allied relations with the brotherly nation of Venezuela," the agency quoted the congratulatory letter as saying.

Putin said Russia and Venezuela have reached a high level of cooperation in politics, trade, energy, science and technology and other spheres.

This year, Venezuela marks the 208th anniversary of declaring its independence from Spain.