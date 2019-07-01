Russia hails Sunday’s Trump-Kim meeting, says foreign ministry

During his visit to South Korea on June 30, Trump visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea where he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump became the first incumbent US president to set foot on North Korea’s soil. After that, Trump and Kim crossed the border with South Korea and had brief talks in the border village of Panmunjeom.

"We hail the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in Panmunjeom on June 30, which yielded an agreement to invigorate bilateral contacts at the working level," the ministry said. "We believe that normalization of relations between the United States and North Korea, as well as between North Korea and South Korea, as is envisaged by the Russian-Chinese roadmap, is an essential part of the solution to the nuclear and other problems of the Korean Peninsula."

"We are confident that it is necessary to pool efforts all the states concerned and secure the multilateral character of the political and negotiating process in order to achieve this goal," the ministry stressed. "On our part, we will continue to maintain close contacts with the key partners in the interests of all-round settlement of the situation in that sub-region.".