Russia hopes nothing similar to crisis at PACE will happen again

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the situation similar to the crisis at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), when the Russian delegation could not take part in its work, will never happen again, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday speaking at the International Forum ‘Development of Parliamentarism’.

"We hope that the situations similar to the one provoked by the Russophobic minority at PACE will never happen nowhere," Lavrov said. "I am convinced that you have the power to prevent that from happening."

The Russian delegation to PACE was stripped of the rights to vote, take part in monitoring missions and be elected to PACE steering bodies in April 2014 following the developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia.

On 26 June 2019, members of the PACE summer session approved a resolution, which reinstates full powers of the Russian delegation within the organization. All sanctions amendments suggested for the document had been rejected, and Russia has resumed its full-fledged work in the Assembly.