All Putin’s contacts at G20 summit to be focused on international crises - Kremlin

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s contacts with partners at the upcoming Group of Twenty summit in Osaka will focus on efforts to settle international crises, Putin’s press secetary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"I have no doubts that it will be in focus of the president’s all contacts that are now being planned and arranged," he said in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

However he refused to say whether Putin would have a meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, while in Osaka. "Let us wait and see," he said.

The Group of Twenty summit will take place in Japan’s Osaka on June 28 through 29. Both Putin and Trump are expected to be present. Japan will take over presidency in the Group of Twenty for the first time.