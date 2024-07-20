Oil facilities in Hudayday attacked by airstrike — TV

CAIRO, July 20. /TASS/. Several oil facilities in the Yemini port of Hudaydah were attacked by an airstrike, the Al Masirah TV channel reported.

According to the report, the airstrike targeted oil facilities located inside the port.

Airstrike at Hudaydah carried out by Israel, casualties reported

The airstrike at the Yemeni port of Al Hudaydah was carried out by Israel, the Al Masirah TV channel reported.

According to the TV channel’s official sources, "the Israeli adversary carried out a series of strikes at the port of Hudaydah."

The airstrike was carried out by at least 12 Israeli planes, including US-made F-35s, the Al Hadath TV channel said.

Several people got killed or injured in the attack, according to Al Masirah

Strikes at Houthi targets in Yemen carried out in response to attacks

The Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike at Houthi military targets in the Hudaydah port area in response to hundreds of attacks on the Israeli state in the past few months, the IDF press office said.

"A while ago, the planes carried out strikes at military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the Hudaydah port area in Yemen in response to hundreds of attacks, carried out against Israel in the recent months," the statement says.