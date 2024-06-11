Flight SU628 that made emergency landing in Bangkok reaches Phuket

BANGKOK, June 11. /TASS/. The Aeroflot Flight SU628 from St. Petersburg to Phuket, which made an emergency landing in Bangkok due to bad weather, departed for its destination airport, the Suvarnabhumi Airport told TASS.

"The departure of Flight SU628 was scheduled for 06:10 (02:10 Moscow time)," an airport representative said. According to the Flightradar24 website, the plane landed in Phuket at 07:31 (03:31 Moscow time).

Previously, the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Thailand told TASS that the plane "was unable to land in Phuket due to bad weather and was redirected to Bangkok." According to the embassy representative, the embassy employees contacted the management of the Suvarnabhumi airport in order to provide maximum assistance to Russian citizens.