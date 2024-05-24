Instigators of Crocus attack do not intend to stop after one attack — SVR head

BISHKEK, May 24. /TASS/. The Crocus City Hall attack was only one element in its instigators’ plan, and they do not intend to stop after this single attack, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said on the sidelines of the meeting of the CIS Council of heads of security and intelligence agencies in Bishkek.

"The aspirations of these forces do not stop at a single terror attack. The Crocus attack is one link in the chain of aspirations of Russia’s enemies. They are interested in destabilizing the situation in our country and in somehow dismantling the ethnic accord on CIS territory. But, I believe they will be unable to do anything of what they planned," Naryshkin underscored, according to Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Late on March 22, a terror attack was carried out at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region. A total of 144 people were killed and 551 got injured in the attack. Security agencies detained 4 perpetrators of the attack and 8 accomplices.