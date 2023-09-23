Debris from downed rocket fall on northern part of Sevastopol Bay — governor

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The debris from a downed rocket fell on the northern part of the Sevastopol Bay on Saturday, Mikhail Razvozhayev, governor of the Russian Black Sea city, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary information, air defenses were activated in Sevastopol. The debris from a downed rocket fell near Sukharnaya Bay [the northern part of the larger Sevastopol Bay]," he wrote.

Emergencies services have left for the scene, the governor added.

Passenger ship traffic has been suspended in the city, the directorate for motor road and transport infrastructure development, the municipal operator, told reporters.

Ukrainian troops delivered a missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol on Friday. The windows in ten houses were shattered by the shock wave. There were no casualties among civilians though. One serviceman is missing from the attack. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, five missiles were shot down by air defense systems.