Fire crews tackle fire of Il-76 planes in Pskov

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Military transport planes have caught fire in the northwestern Russian city of Pskov, and fire crews are now dealing with consequences of the blaze, the Russian emergencies ministry’s department in the Pskov Region said on its website on Wednesday.

"At 11:28 p.m. on August 29, 2023, it was reported that Il-76 aircraft of the military-transport aviation were on fire in the city of Pskov. A total of 21 vehicles and 65 people were engaged in the firefighting effort," the report says.

Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said early on Wednesday that the Russian Defense Ministry’s forces repelled a drone attack on Pskov Airport. According to preliminary information, no casualties were reported. All flights to and from Pskov Airport will be cancelled on Wednesday in order to assess the condition of the runway, possibly damaged during the attack. The governor also reported that fire broke out as a result of the attack, but it was contained and posed no threat to nearby buildings and structures.