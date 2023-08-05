Drone boat detected in open sea near Sevastopol, says governor

SEVASTOPOL, August 5. /TASS/. A drone boat has been detected in the open sea near Sevastopol, the Russian forces are now taking measures to destroy it, the city’s governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"In the maritime zone of Sevastopol, in the open sea, the Navy has detected a drone boat, which is still moving at the moment. All necessary measures are being taken to destroy it," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that in this regard, "the special services made a decision to limit the movement of small boats." According to Razvozhayev, there is no evacuation from the nearby areas. The situation is fully under the control of the fleet.

Some time after 1:00 p.m. Moscow time, the traffic restriction will be lifted and the water transport will resume its work, Razvozhayev added.