Over 60 flats, 18 private houses damaged in Valuiki after Ukraine’s shelling

TASS, June 19. More than 60 apartments in seven multi-apartment houses and 18 private houses have been damaged in the city of Valuki in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine after a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Monday.

"According to preliminary estimates, damage was done to 61 flats in seven apartment blocks, 18 one-family houses and 33 cars," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The city came under shelling by Ukrainian troops on Monday morning. Fire was conducted from a Grad multiple launch rocket systems and artillery. Eight people were wounded.