Two long-range drones attack fuel and energy facilities in Smolensk Region

TASS, June 2. Two long-range drones attacked fuel and energy complex facilities in the Smolensk Region on Friday night, there were no casualties or critical damage, the region's acting governor Vasily Anokhin said.

"Today, around 3 a.m., two long-range drones attacked facilities of the fuel and energy complex in the village of Peresna in the Pochinkovsky district and in the village of Divasi in the Smolensk district. There were no casualties or injuries. No critical damage or fires either," Anokhin wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the acting head of the region, the operational services are working on site to eliminate the consequences. The distance from the villages to the Russian-Ukrainian border exceeds 300 km.