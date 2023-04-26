MiG-31 catches fire, crashes in Murmansk Region — sources

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. A MiG-31 fighter jet has crashed in the Murmansk Region after catching fire, a source told TASS on Wednesday.

"One of the engines of the MiG-31 reportedly caught fire during a scheduled flight. The plane crashed. Apparently, it fell into a lake," the source said. "The pilots must have ejected themselves. Eyewitnesses say they have seen two parachutists in the area of the crash."

The incident occurred 10 kilometers away from the town of Monchegorsk, near the Rizh-Guba island. Emergency services have been dispatched to the area.